Universities to use 6 weeks to prepare for final exams - Minister directs 

Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has directed all universities in the country to use 6 weeks to prepare for their final examinations.
This according to the Minister will help the students to prepare adequately for the examinations.
Speaking at a press briefing today, June 2 Mathew Opoku Prempeh said the decision for the Universities to use 6 weeks for preparation will help avoid concerns from some students that they do not have the internet to actively participate in the online classes.
He also stated that all the schools will be fumigated and strictly adhered to social distancing protocols.
President Akufo-Addo on Sunday reopened schools in the country for the final year students at all levels.
READ ALSO : Full speech: Akufo-Addo's 10th Covid-19 address
Akufo-Addo in its 10th Covid-19 address said this is to allow them to prepare and write their exit examinations.
The President explained that the decision was taken after engagement with the teacher unions in the country.
University final year students will go back to school on June 15, SHS will do same on June 22 and JHS will resume classes on June 29.
"From Monday 15th June the decision has been taken after engagement with teacher unions whose cooperation I salute to reopen schools and Universities to allow for final year students, Junior High, Senior High and University students to resumes classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations. Indeed final year University students are to report on their university campuses on 15th June, final year SHS 3 students together with SHS 2 gold track students on 22nd June and final year Junior High School on 29th." June