Six NDC MPs table motion calling for probe into election violence

Six Members of the Minority in Parliament have tabled a private members motion in the House seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections.
The MPs; Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini and James Agalga want the scope of the probe to factor in inappropriate interferences by state security in the elections and violence against citizens leading to the loss of seven lives.
At least seven persons lost their lives due to violence during the 2020 general elections.
The motion lists the deceased; Tajudeen Alhassan, Abdullah Ayaric, Emmanuel Dompreh, Samira Zakaria, Ibrahim Abass, Rita Otoo and Fuseini Musah.
It is unclear when the motion will be moved.
There were 61 recorded cases of electoral and post-electoral violence across the country, according to police.
Twenty-one of the incidents were true cases of electoral violence, six of which involved gunshots.
The Minority in Parliament had earlier demanded the immediate dismissal of the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh on the issue.
The Minority argued that he had failed to ensure the safety of Ghanaians during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.
According to the Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, the IGP, and other security agencies reneged on a promise to Parliament and Ghanaians to protect lives.
A number of observers had also called for a probe into the violence in the aftermath of the election.
The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) asked the Inspector General of Police to provide Ghanaians with updates on investigations conducted into election-related violence that occurred during the 2020 election cycle.
This was one of the key recommendations in its post-election report.
The OneGhana Movement also called for security agencies to begin an independent investigation into deaths and injuries suffered by some individuals during the parliamentary and presidential polls.
