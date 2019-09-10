Some media have twisted my 'Ghana beyond corruption' comment - Dutch Ambassador

Ron Strikker, the Dutch Ambassador to Ghana says some media have twisted his Ghana beyond corruption comments he made recently.
The Dutch Ambassador sharing his thoughts on the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda last week asked the government to channel its energy to weeding out corruption.
“…your official policy is Ghana Beyond Aid; why not Ghana Beyond Corruption,” he asked in a TV3 viral video.
The diplomat said, “you need a good business climate to attract foreign investment…”
He added that “corruption is a very bad thing” and companies suffer and will stay away if they think that they are going to be harassed by corruption in a certain country…”
This was widely publicized by the media and in a statement, on Monday, September 9, 2019 he expressed regret that some media houses have suggested that he called the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda to be replaced by a ‘Ghana beyond corruption’ agenda.
”Nothing could be further from the truth. The Netherlands has been and will be a staunch supporter of the Ghana beyond aid agenda initiated by President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017” he said.
He said all efforts by government and civil society in Ghana to stamp out corruption are part and parcel of the agenda.
Mr Stikker added that the Netherlands was also committed to supporting the efforts of Ghana to fight corruption, including some support to civil society organizations such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).
”I hope this will help the determined efforts of government and civil society to fight corruption which is a core element of the Ghana beyond aid agenda,” the statement said.

“All efforts of government and civil society in Ghana to stamp out corruption are part and parcel of the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda”, said Dutch Ambassador Ron Strikker this morning when clarifying his catchphrase “Ghana Beyond Corruption” used at the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Ghana Integrity Initiative in Accra last Thursday.
“Much to my regret some media have suggested that I called for the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda to be replaced by a Ghana beyond Corruption Agenda. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Netherlands has been and will be a staunch supporter of the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda initiated by President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017”.
Referring to the remarks he made at the GII 20th Anniversary Event, “Twenty Years of Fighting Corruption”, Ambassador Strikker said that the Netherlands was also committed to support the efforts of Ghana to fight corruption, including some support to civil society organizations such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative.
“I hope this will help the determined efforts of government and civil society to fight corruption which is a core element of the Ghana beyond Aid Agenda,” the ambassador added.
