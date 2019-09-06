PrimeNewsGhana

Video: Why not pursue 'Ghana Beyond Corruption' rather - Dutch Ambassador tells gov't

By Mutala Yakubu
Ron Strikker is Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana
Ron Strikker is Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana

Ron Strikker Netherlands’ Ambassador to Ghana, says the government of Ghana needs to pursue a 'Ghana Beyond Corruption' policy rather than 'Ghana Beyond Aid'.

He said this in reaction to the government’s policy of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid.’

President Akufo-Addo led government launched a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' policy with an objective towards achieving self-reliance for the country.

The policy has since caused controversy with many saying that it is ambiguous. A document on the policy was subsequently launched on May Day 2019.

READ ALSO: Your lack of professionalism has brought embarrassment to the President - Ghana Beyond Aid C'tee tells contractor

Mr. Strikker sharing his thoughts on the policy, said it asked the government to channel its energy to weeding out corruption.

Video source: TV3 Ghana Facebook 

“…your official policy is Ghana Beyond Aid; why not Ghana Beyond Corruption,” he asked in a TV3 viral video.
The diplomat said, “you need a good business climate to attract foreign investment…”

He added that “corruption is a very bad thing” and companies suffer and will stay away if they think that they are going to be harassed by corruption in a certain country…”

READ ALSO:  ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Charter launched by Prez Akufo-Addo