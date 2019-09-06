Video: Why not pursue 'Ghana Beyond Corruption' rather - Dutch Ambassador tells gov't

Ron Strikker Netherlands’ Ambassador to Ghana, says the government of Ghana needs to pursue a 'Ghana Beyond Corruption' policy rather than 'Ghana Beyond Aid'.
He said this in reaction to the government’s policy of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid.’
President Akufo-Addo led government launched a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' policy with an objective towards achieving self-reliance for the country.
The policy has since caused controversy with many saying that it is ambiguous. A document on the policy was subsequently launched on May Day 2019.
Mr. Strikker sharing his thoughts on the policy, said it asked the government to channel its energy to weeding out corruption.
“…your official policy is Ghana Beyond Aid; why not Ghana Beyond Corruption,” he asked in a TV3 viral video.
The diplomat said, “you need a good business climate to attract foreign investment…”
He added that “corruption is a very bad thing” and companies suffer and will stay away if they think that they are going to be harassed by corruption in a certain country…”
