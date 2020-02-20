SONA 2020 : Ghana is in good health and competent hands - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana is in good health and handled by competent people in his administration.
According to the President, he was elected together with his appointees by the citizenry to get things done by ''fixing the economy that was broken'' by their predecessors.
In the State of the Nation Address, today which was boycotted by the Minority in Parliament President Akufo-Addo said things are working in Ghana and the country is changing.
''I was not elected by the overwhelming Ghanaian people to complain. I was elected to get things done. I was elected to fix what is broken and my government and I are determined to do just that. Things are working in Ghana and Ghana is surely changing. The message of the state of our nation is that our nation is in good health and in competent hands.''
The President stated his government's commitment to do more to enhance development in the country
''We have done just that, we have fixed the broken economy, delivered free senior high school education. Brought the National Insurance Scheme back to life. We have revamped our Agriculture,we have sanitized the banking sector, our industrial transformation is on, we are digitizing the economy and Ghana continues to be a peace. We have done more than we inherited. We have created conditions for young people to have hope again and we are determined to do more''.
READ ALSO: SONA 2020: TVET has always been part of Free SHS - Akufo-Addo
The President also appealed to Ghanaians to go out and register when the registration exercise for the compilation of a new voters’ register commences.
He said it is the civic responsibility of every Ghanaian to go out and get their new voters’ card ahead of the 2020 elections.
“Go and register, I appeal to every Ghanaian to go and register, it is our civic right to do so.”
Meanwhile,the Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated it will begin compiling the new voters register for the December 2020 elections in April.