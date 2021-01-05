SONA: It's good Mahama has chosen legal means to contest results instead of violence - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has praised his main opponent in the 2020 election John Mahama of the NDC for choosing a legal path to contest the outcome of the election.
John Mahama ever since EC boss Jean Mensa announced Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 election vowed not to accept and said he will contest.
NDC followers resorted to some series of demonstrations which turned violent as some point but the party and Mahama have finally filed a suit at the Supreme Court.
READ ALSO: Mahama can only cure the mischief by going to court, protest a waste of time - Kweku Baako
President Akufo-Addo speaking delivering his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament today January 5, 2021, said Mahama has done well by making that choice.
“I recognize my main opponent in the election has gone to the Supreme Court to seek their intervention over his concerns on the outcome of the polls.
“It is good for the nation that in the end, he chose the legal path instead of the pockets of violence that attended the immediate aftermath of the elections,” the President told Parliamentarians in the last State of the Nation Address for his first term in office.
John Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not accept the results of the 2020 general election.
Mahama addressing a press conference reiterated the party's earlier position to reject the results announced by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah.
He has filed a petition to the nation’s Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the Dec. 7 presidential elections.
The challenge against the outcome of the presidential vote is the second to be filed in the Supreme Court. Akufo-Addo, the then-opposition leader filed a petition to contest the Dec. 7, 2012 elections, which he lost to Mahama.