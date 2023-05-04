Prime News Ghana

Special Prosecutor invites Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Special Prosecutor has invited Professor  Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over his report on illegal mining (galamsey) activities in Ghana.

The Frimpong-Boateng is to assist the Office investigate the allegations levelled in the said report which has become a subject of national debate.

This is according to a press release issued by Professor Frimpong-Boateng on Thursday, May 4.

READ ALSO: I feel gravely offended over false claims by Frimpong-Boateng - Oppong Nkrumah

The Professor assured of his willingness to assist the Special Prosecutor address his concerns raised in the report.

“Earlier today, I received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor inviting me to assist the Office, ‘as a person necessary for the investigation” into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter- Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work,” the statement said.

In a March 2021 report submitted to President Akufo-Addo via his chief of staff, the former Minister Frimpong-Boateng accused several officials from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Jubilee House of being involved in illegal small-scale mining.

Some of the named officials have issued statements denying the allegations made against them.

 