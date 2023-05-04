Special Prosecutor invites Frimpong-Boateng over galamsey report

The Special Prosecutor has invited Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over his report on illegal mining (galamsey) activities in Ghana.
The Frimpong-Boateng is to assist the Office investigate the allegations levelled in the said report which has become a subject of national debate.
This is according to a press release issued by Professor Frimpong-Boateng on Thursday, May 4.
The Professor assured of his willingness to assist the Special Prosecutor address his concerns raised in the report.
“Earlier today, I received a letter from the Office of the Special Prosecutor inviting me to assist the Office, ‘as a person necessary for the investigation” into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter- Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).
“I have formally communicated my willingness to attend the invitation and to support the OSP in its work,” the statement said.
In a March 2021 report submitted to President Akufo-Addo via his chief of staff, the former Minister Frimpong-Boateng accused several officials from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Jubilee House of being involved in illegal small-scale mining.
Some of the named officials have issued statements denying the allegations made against them.