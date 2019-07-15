Staff of Ghana Bauxite Company resume work after weeks of closure

Staff of the Ghana Bauxite Company Limited at Awaso in the Western Region are back at post after a resolution was found following their earlier violent demonstration.
The company was shut down indefinitely after workers burnt down company properties including the administrative office, cars, HR's bungalow in protest of better working conditions.
Mr. Richard Asamoah Mensah who is the Western Regional Industrial Relations Officer of Construction and Building Materials Workers Union, in an interview with Citi News said the nine-member committee which was set up to probe the issue have had a successful meeting with the workers.
“We have been able to cover the collective agreement with the memorandum of understanding of which we are going to sit again in two weeks times. We have had an increase of workers and bonus for the workers, meanwhile workers have started working,” he said.
Last month's protest was not the first workers of the company have embarked on, some workers in March 2019 threatened to walk off the job unless their working conditions are improved.
