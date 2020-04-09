Staff of St. Agustine's College protest decision to use school as COVID-19 isolation centre

There is a heavy security presence at St. Agustine's College in the Central Region as staff and residents are unhappy about the decision to use the school as a COVID-19 isolation centre.
The school is among the institutions in the Central Region selected to host suspected cases as the region records its first case of the novel coronavirus.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministry of Health have supervised the designation of facilities across the country, as areas of isolation and quarantine as the cases arise.
READ ALSO: Deputy Health Minister-designate Dr Oko-Boye to be vetted on April 15
But residents of the area and staff are unhappy about the development and are protesting the decision.
They say most of the staff stay on campus and the dormitories which will be used as isolation centres are close to their apartment and that poses a threat to them.
They have vowed to petition the regional minister over the development and works to get the dormitories ready have been halted.
There was a similar protest from residents of Effutu in Cape Coast who also protested over the selection of Effutu Senior High School as an isolation centre for the treatment of Covid-19 cases.
Dozens of indigenes on Thursday blocked the roads to prevent authorities from getting the school for fear that the citing of the facility in the community may cause its further spread.
They placed tyres, logs and rocks on the stretch amid chants of rejection against the directive.
As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths had been recorded in Ghana.
The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).