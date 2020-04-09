Increase in COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti Region down to active surveillance - Dr Tenkorang

The Regional Health Director of the Ashanti Region Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang says the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the region is down to active surveillance.
The Ashanti Region has seen an increase in cases from 17 as at Monday, April 6 to 25 as of April 7, 2020.
Dr Tenkorang says they have identified some hotspots in the region and residents should not panic by the rise as this is due to active surveillance.
READ ALSO: I'm hopeful Ghana's COVID-19 cases will not blow up even though we await more test results - Dr Akoriyea
"So far we are having close to about 10 hotspots, any positive case we get that area becomes a hotspot, we started with 5 now we are moving close to 10. We must not be worried if we adhere by the protocols and guidelines there is no need for panic,there is an active surveillance work ongoing hence more cases are been recorded" he told Luv FM.
The Central Region became the latest region to record a COVID-19 case.
As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths had been recorded in Ghana.
The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).
A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.