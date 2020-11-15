State Protocol reveals when Mahama, Kufuor will sign Rawlings' book of condolence

The State Protocol Department says former presidents John Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor will sign the book of condolence opened for the late President Jerry John Rawlings on Monday, November 16, 2020.
The two former heads of state are expected to sign the book between 10:15 am and 10.45 am.
This move comes after General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia accused the state officials of deliberately preventing Mahama from signing the book of condolence.
Mr Nketia says NDC officials together with Mahama arrived at the residence of the late former president only to be told the book of condolence has been taken to the Conference Centre, they proceeded there but by the time they reached the state officials had locked up the Conference Centre.
READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketia details how Mahama was prevented from signing Rawlings' book of condolence
Mr Nketia then said “When we enquired, we were told that they had been directed to prevent Mr Mahama from signing,”
A statement from the State Protocol Department subsequently confirmed that the signing of the book will commence on Monday “due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The department has scheduled other top state officials and groups to sign the book between Monday [November 16] and Friday [November 20] with an allotted time for members of the general the public on Thursday and Friday.
The signing will take place in the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9am to 5pm each day.
Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a vigil to honour their founder.
This will take place on November 15, 2020, Obra Spot in Accra from 5 pm to 12:00 midnight.