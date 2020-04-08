Accra: 8 remanded for flouting lockdown directive

Some eight persons have been remanded after they defied the President's partial lockdown directive in Accra.
The eight all pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts, conspiracy to commit a crime to with failing to comply with restrictions imposed and failing to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to section 6 of the Imposition and Restrictions Act 2020 (ACT 1012) but were however remanded.
This transpired at the Circuit Court 11 in Accra on April 7, 2020.
The Accra Police Command, has vowed that its personnel are determined to help in the fight against the further spread of COVID-19, hence their resolve to ensure strict compliance of the current lockdown.
Many have clashed with the police and the military in the past days because they flouted the partial lockdown directive which employed all to stay home and only move around for essential purposes.
Ghana had recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths so far.
256 of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra region while 12 were confirmed in the Ashanti Region.
10 cases have been confirmed in the Northern Region while the Upper West Region, Upper East region and Eastern Region have recorded one case each.
President Akufo-Addo announced that a decision to extend or not the lockdown which ends on Monday will be made this week.