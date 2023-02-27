Stop selling items on prospectus to Form One students – GES to heads of schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced its decision to investigate what it described as the release of an unapproved prospectus by some heads of second-cycle schools.
The GES said it takes strong exceptions to the practice since it is prohibited.
“Management of the Ghana Education Service takes strong exception to this practice, and wishes to state unequivocally that the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect.
“Investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools,” Acting Director for Schools and Instructions Division, Prince Charles Agyemang-Duah stated in release.
According to the GES, some of the heads of schools are allegedly selling items that are meant to be free to the students.
The GES cautioned heads of schools to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for students.
It warned that heads of schools who demand items aside from the approved ones would be severely sanctioned.