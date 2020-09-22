Striking nurses, midwives to meet NLC tomorrow 

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association will tomorrow September 22 meet with the National Labour Commission, NLC.
David Tenkorang, General Secretary of the Association made this known on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen.
Responding to statements that the strike is politically motivated, David Tenkorang said the comments are false and it is the posture of their employer's that had led to the ongoing nationwide strike.
He stated that until their concerns are addressed they will not call off their strike.
David Tenkorang added that they are ready to forfeit their September salary for an improved condition of service.
NLC was expected to head to court today to compel the nurses to halt the strike.
Though the NLC has secured an injunction to stop the nurses from striking, the latter claims that they have not been officially served.
Executive Secretary of the NLC Ofosu Asamoah said the leadership of these nurses is disrespecting the court.
"We wanted to serve their president or the general secretary and both of them kept evading us, so we served it to the administrator who came out and said that he is under instructions and told us he will not take it".
The GRNMA comprising all public sector nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs) from Monday, September 21, 2020, withdrew their services demanding improved conditions of service.
The NLC had secured an interim injunction to restrain the group from going ahead with the strike but they defied the court orders and are currently on strike.
The injunction was obtained at the Labour Division Court 1 of the High Court on Friday, September 18, 2020, and will last for ten days.
The NLC said the striking nurses and midwives risk salary deductions for the number of days they have embarked on their illegal strike.
Mr Ofosu Asamoah said their unlawful actions comes with some consequences.
“There is a court order restraining them from embarking on the strike and they have decided to defy the orders of the court and go ahead with their industrial strike. Four things have come to play, first by law when you engage in unlawful strike you should not be paid your salary or anything entitled to you for the period you are on strike.
Two, the proponents of the illegal strike should be responsible for the payment of the wages and salaries of the members engaged in the illegal strike as a result of the declaration by their leadership
Three, if you engaged in the illegal strike… it means that you have abandoned your post unlawfully and if it continues for 10 days or more you can be regarded as abandoning your post and your employer can terminate your appointment
Those who ordered the unlawful strike after the court order has been served and they are aware is contempt of court.”
This is day 2 of the strike and the nurses have vowed not to return to work if their grievances are not sorted.