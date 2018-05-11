Sang accident: death toll up to 10

The Medical Officials at the Yendi Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region has confirmed that, ten people died in the fatal accident that occurred in Sang in the Mion District.
Madam Agong Denisia Kaara said several others were also injured as a Benz bus collided with a Neoplan bus at about 7:30pm Thursday May 10, 2018.
Among the dead were West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates who were returning home after their last paper.
Three critically injured victims were stabilized and transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
Madam Kaara said majority of the dead are relatives of the Regent of Dagbon Kampakuya Na.
