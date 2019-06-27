Supreme Court orders sale of Woyome's properties valued at ¢20m

The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney-General to sell properties of Ghanaian business guru Alfred Woyome to defray a ¢51.2m debt he owes the state.
Assets to be sold include two houses at Trassaco Estate, a house at Kpehe, a stone quarry, plants and equipment at the stone quarry.
According to the Deputy Attorney-General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, the value to be realised from the sale is GH¢20 million.
It took Ghana nearly five years to retrieve ¢14m from Woyome after the Supreme Court ordered him in 2014 to refund a ¢51.2m judgement debt payment he received in 2009.
The court said it was wrongfully paid him. The ruling by the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Bennin on Thursday, June 27, 2019, was long coming.
The apex court held on to its judgment in January 2019 after an application made by lawyers for the businessman seeking a review of an earlier Supreme court decision that said the court could determine whether the disputed properties belong to Woyome or the defunct UT bank.
The Supreme Court has now ruled, the claim by Woyome that the properties did not belong to him but the defunct bank is a sham.
Justice Benin awarded cost of 60,000 cedis each against receivers of UT Bank and Anator holdings which is owned by Woyome.
