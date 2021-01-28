Supreme Court resumes hearing of election petition today

The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the presidential election petition today, Thursday January 28.
At the last hearing on Tuesday January 26, the apex court ordered the petitioner Mr John Dramani Mahama to file his witness statements and arguments in response to the preliminary objection raised by the respondents latest by Wednesday, January 27.
The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the petitioner and warned it will take appropriate actions against him if he fails to comply with the order to file the witness statements and arguments by the given deadline.
These actions, the court said could include the dismissal of the petition.
The court ordered during its last sitting on Wednesday, January 20, that all parties file their witness statement by Thursday noon, an order the counsel for the petitioner, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata contended was too short a time.
Mr Mahama has accordingly complied with the court order and has filed his witness statement on Wednesday.
The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has picked his General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and another member of the party, Dr Michael Kpessah-Whye as his witnesses to testify in the case.