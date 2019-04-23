Takoradi kidnapped girls case must be considered as a national crisis - Child Rights Int'l

The Child Rights International says the state must be interested in the issue of the kidnapped girls and consider it as a national crisis to develop strategies to bring finality to the menace.
This is part of a three-point measure it intends rolling out after declaring support for the families of the girls who were kidnapped between in August and December last year.
In an interview with Starr News, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah said the case must be considered as a national crisis to help formulate strategies to bring finality of the issue
''I think that appropriate forum must be engaged to ensure that the family have access to the needed information that would give them the assurance as to the whereabouts of the children and also the state of the children brings some kind of relief to the family. The state must be interested in this particular issue in the sense that we need to consider it as a national crisis''.
He added that a strong strategy must be developed to deal with the menace and that he also expects the proactiveness of the police service with respect to this particular matter to bring comfort to the family.
The Executive Director of Child Rights International Bright Appiah also added that the organization is considering petitioning parliament over the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi.
''There are three steps we are going to look at, first of all, reporting the matter to parliament to take action on that. If that fails, we will engage the court if possible to ascertain some fundamentals about the announcement that has been made and where we need information in regards to the whereabouts of the missing girls, we would do that. We really want to see how best the system can respond to it in terms of the social services programme we would have to put in place. We hope that the necessary things would be done to ensure that the girls are brought back to the family''.