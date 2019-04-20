Police after 3 Nigerians who kidnapped Estonian mission head

The Ghana Police Service is on a hunt for three persons believed to be Nigerians who kidnapped a Consular General and Head of Mission of Estonia in Accra on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
The three according to Police are residents of H/N/11/B, NTHC Estates, Vivian Farms, Lashibi in Accra.
Public Relations Officer of the Accra Police command, DSP Efia Tenge says the 61-year-old Consular General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana, Hon Nabil Makram Basbous was on Thursday kidnapped while going for a morning walk.
The victim according to reports lives at Labone near Wangara and that about 10 minutes into the walk, a white Hyundai Elantra private car with Registration GE 8922 – 17 pulled up in front of him.
According to him, one of the occupants came out, pulled a pistol on him and ordered him to enter the car or risk being shot if he resists but for fear of his life, he obliged, entered and was driven away with the kidnappers pointing a pistol and an axe at him.
He could not see his way till they got to the location and was detained in the room and held hostage for payment of ransom before he could be released.
Read also: A/R: Two Kidnappers sentenced to 12 years in prison
Fortunately for him, the SWAT Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command picked up intelligence that some Nigerians residing in H/N/11/B, NTHC Estates, Vivian Farms, Lashibi, were suspicious characters who stay home all day but go out only at night.
Police followed up on the intelligence and located the house and attempts by police to enter the house was met with resistance from the occupants.
In the process, all 3 occupants scaled over a fence wall at the back and escaped but whiles police were still at the scene, the kidnapped victim emerged from one of the rooms he had been held hostage and narrated his ordeal.
Police also found the car described by the victim in the kidnapping parked in the compound. A search in the vehicle found a pistol loaded with ammunition and two axes.
The vehicle has since been impounded and the case is still under investigation.
Read also: Takoradi kidnapping: We know where the girls are – CID
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News