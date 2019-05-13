Takoradi kidnapping : Giving hope to us is not necessary - Families to CID boss

A sister to one of the Takoradi kidnapped girls, Linda Quayson reacting to the recent statement made by the CID boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah says giving hope to the families is not necessary.
According to Linda Quayson speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, said if the CID boss wanted to give hope to the families as she claimed, she should have called them personally to do that not to address Ghanaians on the whereabouts of the girls.
''This is not about giving hope to the families, it's not. We will collect the girls from her if since she claims she knows where they are. We will do a serious demonstration to back this. For her to tell Ghanaians she knows where the girls are and now saying a different thing is not right. Madam Tiwaa gave us the assurance she knows where the girls are, she is playing with our heart''.
''All this noise will stop when I see my sister'', she added.
Commenting on the policemen sent to serve as a liaison between the families and police service she said they haven't been updated with any information of the missing girls since the men were introduced to them
''They came here around May Day that was the first day the three policemen were introduced. On May Day they said some officers will be coming from Accra so we should expect them, later in the evening they called and said it has been cancelled. Since then we haven't heard from them. The situation is out of hand''.
She indicated that if the Child Rights International do not handle the situation well by communicating good news to them they would have to embark on a serious demonstration.
