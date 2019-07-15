Takoradi Kidnapping : No lawyer representing us - Families

The families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have revealed that no lawyer is representing them in court in relation to the kidnapped case involving their missing relatives.
According to the family, the Attorney General said three lawyers have been given to the families to take up the case but they do not know any of them.
The missing girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17th 2018, Ruth love Quayeson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie also kidnapped on December 21st 2018.
Addressing a news conference earlier today, the families called on the government to set up a committee to investigate the police officers who aided the suspect Samuel Udeotuk Wills to escape jail and called on the Christain council to intervene on the matter.
Speaking to Starr FM, brother to one of the missing girls, Micheal Koranchie demanded a speedy court case
''We are asking for speed up court case. We want to be part of the court session because we as a family have a lot to give out during the session at the court. Well, according to the Attorney General they have given the family three lawyers but am saying this on air that we have not received any call form any lawyer that he is representing the family.No one has come to us to even ask for an iota of information concerning the kidnap of the girls''.
Mr Koranchie also made a passionate appeal to the former President, John Dramani Mahama and the Christian Council to support their desperate call to support the return of the girls. Adding to that he stated that the families have been repeatedly let down by the police as court proceedings continue to drag the issue with no hope of the return of the girls.
''The police is not willing to give out what exactly the suspects are telling them, all what they say is security issues and it keeps disturbing us. We hope with the intervention of the former President, the President and civil society organizations it will put the police on their toes to give us the needed information to comfort the families''.
He further indicated that if the government does not respond to their calls, they will petition the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo Second Lady, Samira Bawumia and other civil society organization in the country.
Meanwhile, the first suspect who broke jail, Samuel Udoetuk Wills has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for jailbreak. Again, in June 2019 another suspect by name John was ambushed in Togo by CID operatives, brought to Ghana and was arrested.