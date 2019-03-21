Takoradi kidnapping:Police is working to rescue the girls-Ambrose Dery

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, has assured the families of the Takoradi kidnapped girls that the police is working to rescue the girls.
According to the Minister, the matter is still of importance to the security agencies who are doing their best to ensure that the girls are found and reunited with their families.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the annual review of the Interior Ministry’s 2018 activities, the Minister said the complex nature of laws governing citizens’ privacy is hindering police investigations.
The Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery is optimistic that the police will find the girls alive.
“On the missing girls, the police are on top of the matter. It will come to a time that as a country we take some decisions as to what we want, our privacy [issues]. We should be able to use technology to track where a person is calling from but are we prepared to give up our privacy?”
“Then we can listen into some of the conversations that will help us arrest the culprits. As a nation, while we are working hard at this, we are bringing in whatever support we can get from outside because we are talking about our girls. They are the future. Yes, it is very painful exercise for us, We are very hopeful that none of them has been killed,” he said.
Meanwhile, the families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi in the Western Region say they are considering legal action against the Ghana Police Service over delays in finding the victims. It has been almost a year since the girls went missing.
The girls who were kidnapped have been identified as Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie. Their families have engaged in a series of protests to demand urgency from the police.The most recent one was by a group calling itself the Concerned Mothers Association of Takoradi.
Three of the victims were reportedly kidnapped by the main suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, who was arrested earlier this year, 2019. Udoetuk Wills is currently in police custody and being tried for breaking jail also he has failed to provide the location of the girls.