Takoradi kidnapping: What will my resignation solve? - CID boss quizzes

Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah the head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service says her resignation from the position will not solve the issue of the missing Takoradi girls.
Her reply comes on the back of numerous calls by a section of the public that she should quit her position because she has failed woefully with the Takoradi girls issue.
Maame Tiwaa speaking at a programme organised by Commonwealth Africa in Accra Wednesday, August 14, 2019, said her focus is working to “bring whatever situation that we have at a very conclusive stage not to waste your time thinking you want to resign or not.”
Mama Tiwa said when it is time for her to leave, “I will leave because somebody was there [before] and I am here [today].”
She said her current “position is not one that I applied for” stressing one climbs the ranks by working hard and earning it.
According to her, but for the position of head of Legal and Prosecution that she cannot command because she is not a lawyer, “there are other schedules that I can go as the Commissioner of Police.”
“I don’t need to resign…resigning is like resigning from the Ghana Police Service…the position is not something that I have to resign and say I am no longer a Director-General of the CID.
“It is like a posting or transfer, so I have to be transferred. When the time comes for me to be transferred, I will be transferred…maybe I will be taken to a different position,” she said.
Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said when everyone “is calling for your resignation, the question you have to ask yourself is if leaving will solve the problem.”
The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.
On August 2, 2019, the police confirmed they retrieved human remains from a septic tank on a property previously occupied by the key suspect in the kidnapping of the three missing girls, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills.
The skulls were retrieved at Kasaworodo a suburb of Takoradi following a search in the premises by the Police with the aid of sniffer dogs.
The police through their investigations got the information that the girls were dead and were buried in the septic tank behind the accused person's house, a source said.
