Takoradi kidnapping: Police to begin forensic analysis of bones obtained

The Ghana Police Service will today August 14, 2019, begin a forensic analysis to determine the identities of the bones obtained from the hideout of the main suspects in the Takoradi kidnapping.
The police discovered some bones in a septic tank at the residence of Samuel Udutoek who is the main suspect in the kidnapping case.
The police again found other remains at an uncompleted building where the suspect use to seek refuge.
The police said they will conduct a DNA test to determine the identities of the bones but the families of the kidnapped girls had earlier said they were not ready to corporate.
They made a U-turn on the issue and all three families now are willing to corporate as they have already been in touch with the DNA experts.
The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr James Oppong Boanuh, on Tuesday visited the families of the missing Takoradi girls.
The meeting with all three families was behind closed doors but the families confirmed that the IGP’s visit was to commiserate with them and to encourage them to undertake the DNA test to help the Police identify the discovered human remains.
The main suspect in the kidnapping, Sam Udoetuk Wills, has already been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for escaping from cells in December 2018 following his arrest.
Background
Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie and Ruth Abaka, are believed to have been kidnapped between July 2018 and January 2019 and have since not been found.
Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, the key suspected, was jailed recently but is still facing other charges before the Sekondi High Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.
Last Friday, Police retrieved human parts from the septic tank of his apartment with suspicion these could be the missing girls.
READ ALSO:
- Takoradi kidnapping: 2 families agree to assist police to conduct DNA test
- Takoradi Kidnapping: Police discover 4th set of human parts in kidnapper's hideout