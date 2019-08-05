Tamale: Murdered police officer to be buried on August 24

Murdered police officer Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin is set to be interred on August 24, 2019, after a requiem at the Holy Cross Parish of the Roman Catholic Church in Tamale in the Northern Region.
Corporal Agatha and two others were stationed at a checkpoint on the Tamale—Kumbungu road on the night of July 30, when four assailants suspected to be armed robbers opened fire on them killing Agatha instantly.
The spokesperson for the deceased family, George Sejaah, told Citi FM that they have since notified the police and the church about the funeral arrangements.
“It was agreed that the burial would take place on the 24th of August 2019, after a vigil on August 23rd. The next morning that is 24th at Holy Cross parish, we would have a mass for the deceased, after that then the interment.”
“After the internment, the final funeral rites would be held at the police park. That is the suggestion of the family. This has been communicated to the Ghana police, and they have informed us that they have passed the information to the Inspector General of Police,” says George Sejaah, the spokesperson for the deceased family.
Suspects
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a policewoman in the Northern Region.
Police in a statement said the suspects were picked up to assist in investigations and one of them (name withheld) sustained injuries in the course of arrest and currently on admission under guard responding to treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
READ ALSO :