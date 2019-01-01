Tamale:Over 200 CPA give gov’t 15-day ultimatum over unpaid allowances

In the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region, over 200 Community Protection Assistants (CPA) have given the government until January 15 to settle their unpaid allowances.
They say some of them have not received their allowances for at least five months.
This, they believe is not fair and as such, they are therefore demanding that their arrears be paid.
They added that several petitions to the Youth Employment Agency have yielded no positive results.
Speaking to Citi News monitored by Prime News Ghana, the spokesperson for the Community Protection Assistants, Adam Ussif gave government up to January 15, 2019 to have their issue addressed or else face their wrath.
According to Adam Ussif, “The whole issue is about our salary. The challenges are too much. When we came from training we started work in April [2018]. Per government work when you are given appointment, you should be expecting your salary. In April we didn’t receive our salary, in May we didn’t receive. In June some received but others did not get theirs…As time went on, more people started having problems receiving their salaries.”
“Some have not received their salaries for close to five months now. Last two weeks we were called to the Metro Office, when we went there they said the problem has been solved but we should check in the coming days. But we have not received our salaries yet. We will give them up to January 15, 2019, and we will return if the issue is not resolved by then,” he added.
Some of the CPA recruits said they were not happy with the development as they expected that all their due allowances would be paid to them.
One of the recruits said, “They dropped just one month. You work for five months and they give you one month. How can you be happy? It is like an insult because even your transportation fare is more than just that one month.”