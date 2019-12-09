Teacher Unions begin nationwide strike today 

Three Teacher Unions will today, December 9, 2019, begin their nationwide strike over the nonpayment of their legacy arrears.
According to the teacher unions, GES argument of discrepancies in the data they provided cannot hold because auditors from the Accountant General has verified them.
Secretary for GNAT, Thomas Musah in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen said GES could have even paid those who do not have issues with their information but they decided not to pay all teachers their legacy arrears.
Three teacher unions in the country last week declared nationwide strike over their unpaid allowances, which spans the period 2012 to 2016.
The unions include the National Association of Teachers-NAT, National Association of Graduate Teachers-NAGRAT and Coalition of Concerned Teachers.
According to the teacher unions, the strike action will take effect from today December 9, 2019.
They said their arrears had been verified and approved for payment by the Accountant General internal audit unit. But discrepancies in the verified data according to the GES has however delayed the release.
Addressing the media, President for the Ghana National Association of Teachers Philippa Larsen said they deserve better.
"We are not prepared to see our teachers suffer as a result of someone's negligence, our plea has fallen on deaf ears and the status quo remains, we can't continue to tolerate this, indeed for how long will they ignore our members......in light of this development we the Ghana National Association of Teachers-NAT, National Association of Graduate Teachers-NAGRAT and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana do hereby declare today a strike action by our members effective Monday December 9."