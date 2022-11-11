Teacher unions call off strike after court order

The striking pre-tertiary teachers from Monday will return to the classrooms to perform their duties.
This comes after teacher unions called off their industrial action after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a restraining order from the court against them on Friday, November 11.
President of the Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) Angel Carbonou said “we can’t disrespect the court order. To that end, we are telling all our members to resume work on Monday. Every teacher should go to work on Monday.”
Following the end of the strike, Mr. Carbonu said the teachers will, however, continue engagements with the government.
“We are law abiding citizens, we have decided to obey the orders of the court and have asked our members to call off the strike and to go back to the classrooms, and also ensure that the directive that the Labour Commission is giving that we engage the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation and report to the Labour Commission on the 16th on the issues that led to the strike in the first place, we are determined to do that in our engagement with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education.”
The NLC dragged NAGRAT, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) to court for failing to heed its order to return to the classrooms while their discussions with the government on what caused their industrial action go on.
On Monday, November 7 the leadership of the unions asked their members to continue staying at home because their meeting with the government ended inconclusively.
GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT declared strike over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education (GES).
They contend that Dr. Nkansah does not have satisfactory experience as a teacher to head the service.