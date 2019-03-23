Techiman-Kintampo accident: Passengers burnt beyond recognition given mass burial (PHOTOS)

Some 35 passengers who could not be recognised in the Kintampo-Techiman accident that claimed over 60 lives have been given a mass burial.
These victims were given a mass burial because they were burnt beyond recognition.
The gory accident happened on the 22nd of March 2019, on the Techiman -Kintampo road after a head-on collision involving two buses.
According to media reports, one of the buses caught fire with the other severely damaged.
This resulted in over 60 people losing their lives with some 35 burning beyond recognition which meant they had to be given a mass burial.
This is one of the deadliest accidents in the history of the country.
Photo credit: 3news
