Kintampo-Techiman accident: Dr Bawumia sends condolences to families of victims

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his condolence to the families of persons who lost their lives in tragic road accidents which occurred today in Ghana.
The Vice President in a tweet Friday advocated that the country puts in place measures to reduce the occurrence of such accidents.
He posted: "My wife @SBawumia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who sustained various levels of injuries, and others that lost their lives in the tragic road accidents which have occurred today in Ghana.
"As a country, we need to put in place appropriate measures to drastically reduce the occurrence of such mishaps. We wish the injured speedy recovery and may the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace".
The accident is said to have claimed as many as 60 lives. Reports say two buses from opposite directions crashed head-on in the early hours of Friday at about 2 am and caught fire.
