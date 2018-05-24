Tema Police arrest 15 drug dealers with the use of Drones

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested 15 suspected drug dealers in separate swoops organized in Communities 9 and 15 with the help of its recently launched Phantom 3 drone technology.
The arrests were made on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, based on intelligence gathered through footages taken by the Drone, Regional Police PRO, Superintendent Joseph Benefo-Darkwah, said.
Briefing the media, Superintendent Benefo-Darkwah urged the public to volunteer information to the police to enable them clamp down on criminals.
He said “the Tema Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, rounded up 15 suspects at Communities Nine and One, Sites Two and Five".
“Intelligence was gathered from the footage of the drone launched by the Command on May, 15 2018. The operation was led by the Regional Operations Commander".
“Police retrieved several items, including two boxes of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, laptops and assorted mobile phones, all suspected to have been stolen. The suspects are undergoing screening and investigation and those found culpable will be charged and arraigned”, the PRO added.
Earlier this month, DCOP Nana Hinneh Asomah announced he has personally acquired a drone which is being configured at the National Police Headquarters to commence the business of providing security to the region.
DCOP Nana Asomah sounded a warning to all criminals within the region to beware of the police, because they were ready for them.
“We’re going to control and manage crime well in the region so that everyone could sleep and sleep well and go about their socio-economic activities without fear”, he said.