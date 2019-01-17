Tema Port PR Manager murder: House boy remanded

The houseboy of the murdered Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the Tema Port, Mrs Josephine Asante has been remanded by the Tema District Court into prison custody.
The accused person known as Christian Agyei, 22, is facing committal proceedings for the alleged murder of his boss.
The case presided over by Mrs Akosua A. Adjepong has been adjourned to January 31, 2019 after the plea of the accused person was not taken.
The remand follows a request by the prosecution to enable them to carry further tests including the examination of suspect’s body fluids as well as fingerprints analysis at the police forensic lab.
Presenting the facts, Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, told the court that the complainant in the case was Mr Amos Apraku, an employee and driver of the deceased.
She said the deceased was residing at block E of EMEF Estate on the Afienya road together with her husband, their 12-year son and the suspect.
She said the deceased’s husband travelled to the United Kingdom in December leaving her with the suspect and son.
According to the prosecution, on January 12, this year, Mrs Asante attended a get-together party organised by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) at the senior staff clubhouse at Tema Community six.
She said at about 11:30 pm, the complainant drove her from the party grounds towards her house.
However, the driver was said to have alighted at Michel Camp and handed over the keys of the Mercedes Benz salon car to the Mrs. Asante to continue the journey from Michel Camp to her home at EMEFS Estates by herself.
Prosecution indicated that the accused person met his madam upon reaching home and collected a polythene bag from her and returned to his room at the boys’ quarters adding that, he could, however, not tell the time she arrived or whether another person was in her Mercedes Benz saloon car.
The prosecution said the accused person informed investigators that at about 03:30 am on Sunday that he and the deceased’s son heard some unusual sound on the compound and therefore conducted a search but did not find anything. They, therefore, retired to bed.
Prosecution stated, however, that the suspect claimed he saw a male figure wearing a black t-shirt and a jeans running through the living room and escaped through the main gate.
Inspector Ayeh said at about 08:30 am on Sunday, January 13, 2019, the suspect and the son tried opening Mrs Asante’s door but found it locked and therefore called the complainant.
The complainant, according to the police, found the keys to the house at the entrance of the gate when he went there upon receiving the call and used same to open the deceased’s door and found her in a pool of blood lying supine.
The prosecutor said investigators who were assigned to the case after the complaint was lodged, collected semen found in her, finger prints and other evidences at the scene.
According to the facts the investigators spotted the suspect burying a polythene bag containing GH₵430 and the deceased’s wristwatch behind his room and was therefore apprehended.
Source: Graphic