Tema: ‘Houseboy’ picked up over murder of Port Marketing Manager

The houseboy of Josephine Asante, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority [GPHA] in charge of Tema Port, has been picked up in connection with her murder.
Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority [GPHA]Josephine Asante, was stabbed to death at her residence in Tema after she had returned from a Senior Staff party.
According to reports, the houseboy is in Police custody at Afienya for interrogation.
Again, the reports indicated that some security personnel have been dispatched to the residence of the deceased.
Madam Asante is alleged to have been attacked in her bedroom soon after she returned from the party on Saturday night.
A source at GPHA in an interview with Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana said that after the gory attack, the attacker or attackers locked her inside her bedroom and threw the keys unto the compound.
READ ALSO: Police begin investigations into murder of Tema Port Marketing Manager
Occupants of the house according to sources, are said to have discovered the body in the morning after they saw the keys to the deceased’s bedroom on the compound.
“The deceased’s child and other occupants of the house in the morning found the keys to her bedroom on the compound, and upon opening the room, they found her in a pool of blood. The children raised an alarm which drew some neighbours to the scene”.
However, not clear who is behind the attack and the exact time the incident might have occurred, as the deceased’s child and other occupants of the house did not notice her arrival to the house after the party.
Though the deceased’s laptop computer, phones, jewellery and other important accessories were exposed, the attacker did not take anything.
The deceased, Madam Asante’s 12-year-old son was also moved from the house by the management of GPHA.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana