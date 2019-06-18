Media should be circumspect in reporting crimes committed by Nigerians - Nigerian High C’ssioner

The Nigerian High Commission in Ghana has appealed to the media and the public to be circumspect with their reports and commentary on crimes committed by Nigerians.
According to the High Commission, it is unfair for all Nigerians in Ghana to be tagged as criminals because some have been involved in series of crimes in the country.
In a statement signed by the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana Ambassador Olufemi Michael Abikoye it read:
” Suffice to say that at times like this, a situation where five (5) Ghanaians in company of three (3) Nigerians allegedly kidnapped two (2) Canadians but seems to enjoy wider press coverage as a crime committed by the Nigerians and considers Ghanaians only as accomplices leave much to be desired on the objectivity of such report. In the light of the above, the High Commission wishes to appeal to the local traditional media and social media to be highly circumspect in such reportage.”
The statement also indicated that categorically stated that whoever commits a crime and found guilty must face the consequences that accompany such crimes
''In effect, the ongoing media trial of the criminals which was now being turned media trial of Nigeria as a country, calls for moderation on the part of media practitioners in Ghana. Moreover, such media trials could be seen as prejudicial to the outcome of the ongoing prosecution in court which sees them as innocent until proven guilty. On this note, the Nigerian High Commission wishes to reiterate its stand that whoever commits crime and is found guilty must face the consequences of his/her action. On its part, the High Commission will continue to mobilize all Nigerians living in Ghana to obey the domestic laws. The High Commission is also in touch with all relevant host authorities with a view to amicably resolve the issue,”
“This has become highly imperative in view of its larger implications on Nigerians living in Ghana and Ghanaians living in Nigeria as well. Moreover, the excellent relations that subsist between Nigeria and Ghana as maternal brotherly countries under His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and his brother, President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo can never be allowed to be jeopardized by Xenophobic tendencies over such intents”, it further said.
Some Nigerians have been involved in the recent spate of kidnapping in the country. Amongst them are the suspects of the Kidnapped three (3) Takoradi girls, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John. Also, some three Nigerians were apprehended by the police following the kidnapping of two Canadian nationals. Just this Sunday, June 14 2019, another Nigerian was arrested for attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra.
