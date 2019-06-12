Spate of kidnappings : We will soon petition diplomatic communities to buttress our cause - Dr Bissiw

The National Women's Organizer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Dr Hanna Bissiw says her outfit has taken hundreds of signatures from women in different parts of the country to petition the diplomatic communities to buttress their cause over the recent spate of kidnappings in the country.
According to Dr Bissiw, they are worried about how the security agencies, particularly the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service are handling the matter.
Speaking on Power FM, Dr Bisiw disclosed that her outfit had taken hundreds of signatures from women in different parts of the country and will soon petition the diplomatic community over the issue
“See the documents here,” she said while lifting an envelope of documents. “They are documents bearing the signatures of Ghanaian women who have signed our petition. They signed when I went to the north [Northern Region].These women are not happy about the kidnapping syndicate in the country. They are not happy about how the police [and the CID] are handling matter relating to the kidnapping of three ladies in Takoradi.”
She said they were preparing to petition some Ambassadors and High Commissioners in the country as well as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as a way to get the government to find the abductees.
“We will go to the Canadian Embassy, U.S Embassy, Australia Embassy, and the Japanese Embassy,” she indicated.
She said the petition was not only to get the government to find the missing ladies but to find the killers of Tiger Eye P.I investigative journalist Ahmed Suale who was murdered at Madina earlier this year.
To Hanna Bissiw, the wife and children of the journalist who was killed after NPP MP, Kennedy Agyapong, called for retribution against him on NET 2 TV, deserve justice.
Background
Three missing girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie were abducted in August 2018 in Takoradi, the capital of Western Region. The ladies who are all students have since been found despite countless assurances by the CID that they would be found.
The Director-General of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in April announced the police knew where the young ladies were.
“We know where the girls are” COP Addo-Danquah said and urged the families to keep cooperating with the police. A pro-NPP newspaper, Daily Guide, had also published that the abductees had been found and were going through medical screening at a health facility in Accra.
But a few days later the CID Boss in an interview with Atinka TV said she only said that to give hope to the grieving families of the ladies, adding that the police were yet to find the ladies.
“I made that comment because I wanted to give hope to the mothers but I have been misconstrued. Maybe people didn’t understand me. For timelines, I cannot say…I just want to assure everyone that the search is still on. We are not sleeping at all.” She said in the interview.
She was heavily criticised for making those comments and some Ghanaians even called for her to be fired. They started a campaign #Tiwaamustgo on various social media platforms to force President Akufo-Addo to sack her.
