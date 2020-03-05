The STEM Woman Project launched in Accra

The STEM Woman Project has been officially launched in Accra on March 5, 2020.
The project which is aimed at encouraging young women venture into the STEM-related fields was launched at the Accra Digital Centre by Mrs. Magdalene Apenteng, Ag. Chief Director of the Ministry of Planning.
Mrs. Apenteng who represented the Communications Ministry highlighted some commitments of the Ministry in order to boost girls’ participation in the STEM field.
The project is also to mark the International Women's’ Day Celebration.
Speaking at the launch Mrs. Apenteng said STEM education holds key areas of concern to the world and the achievement of the SDGs.
She advised young ladies to take more interest in these related fields.
CEO of Anita Erskine Media, Anita Esrkine and CEO of RadCommLLC, Richmond Anim Damoah joined the launch of the project.
At the event of some distinguished female practitioners in the STEM fields were also acknowledged.
Some participating schools were Wesley Grammar School, Apam Senior High School, and Methodist Girls Senior High.
Methodist Girls Senior High also won the Wake-Up, Shake-Up and Move Up dance competition with a cash prize of GHS2,000 from Anita Erskine and Mrs Magdalene Apenteng.