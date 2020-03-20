There is a possible community transmission of Covid-19 in Ghana - Researcher 

Covid-19: Black Stars duo speak with Ghanaians Black Stars duo, Andy Yiadom and Alfred Duncan have shared solitary messages…

Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 16 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To Sixteen (16) As At 20 March 2020…

Congolese music legend dies 'from coronavirus' Congolese music star Aurlus Mabélé has died in hospital in France's capital…

Tunisia confirms first coronavirus death Tunisia has confirmed the first fatal case of coronavirus, a 72-year-old woman…

Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning A class six (6) pupil has drowned in the Volta River. The incident occurred at…

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 now 21 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To twenty one (21) As At 21 March…