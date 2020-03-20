There is a possible community transmission of Covid-19 in Ghana - Researcher 

Dr Micheal Owusu, Research Scientist at the Department of Medical Diagnostic at KNUST and Researcher at Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, says there may be a possible community transmission of Covid-19 in the country.
The Ghana Health Service yesterday announced two more cases of Covid-19 in Ghana bringing the total number to 11. But as always the travel history of the patients are provided but the 11th case who is a Lebanese resident in Kumasi did not have any travel history.
"The second case is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi. He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ℃ ), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19. Both case patients are being managed in isolation and responding to treatment."
Reacting to this information provided in a radio interview, Dr Owusu said the 11th case poses a great threat to the country.
READ ALSO : COVID-19: Teachers will struggle to use online platforms to teach kids at home - NAGRAT Prez
"It means that you can't tell whether the patient has travelled in, it looks as if he is a resident in Kumasi and a trader and he tested positive. So the primary source of exposure of this patient is a bit worrying, where did the Lebanese patient get the disease from? is it possible there is an ongoing community transmission that someone called patient zero is now spreading it and by chance, this Lebanese has been infected.."
He advises that in case of community transmission which we are yet to know, Ghanaians should to take all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
"From the public perspective, you will have to take precautionary measures that will seem like there is a community transmission because of this limited information it means we will never know, so you will have to adhere to all precautionary measures.."
READ ALSO : E/R Prisons Service appeals for necessary logistics to curb spread of Covid-19