There's no record of Sir John owning portions of Achimota Forest – Lands Commission boss

Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Dadson says there is no record of the former late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John at the commission owning portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.
Speaking to the media he said: “There is nothing in our records concerning that. What you read is what I have read. We don’t have anything recorded here for Sir John as far as our records are concerned."
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has also begun investigations into a document circulating on Facebook alleging that the former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie had acquired some portions of the Achimota Forest.
According to the statement, "The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him."
The document circulating on Facebook said to be Sir John's will have some portions of the Achimota Forest purchased by him and given to some members of his family.
Meanwhile, hundreds of documents, computers, and scanners at the Head Office of the Lands Commission in Accra have been destroyed by floodwaters.
The basement of the new building was heavily submerged in water after Saturday night's downpour, leading to the flooding of the Records Room, Files Room, and I.T. Unit -all situated at the basement.
The affected documents include indentures, land maps, and land documents, sources at the Commission have said.
According to the sources, essential land documents have also been "mixed up" as a result of the destruction caused by the flood.
When the news team visited the Commission's Head Office Monday morning, it met some officers of the Commission drying the documents at the forecourt of the Office.
Some staff of the Commission were also spotted scavenging the documents in an attempt to salvage some and arrange those that had been mixed up. A team of cleaners were also seen busily scooping water out of the basement.
The staff said they reported to work on Monday only to find the damage caused by the flood waters, adding that they wouldn't be able to work today as a result of the situation.