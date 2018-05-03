This is why some NPP gurus knelt before Asantehene at Manhyia Palace

Some gurus with the governing NPP visited the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 to apologize to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The decision by some NPP gurus to apologize to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II comes after a report suggested that the Asantehene got infuriated by some rigorous attempts by some people close to government to pitch him against the Akyems.
According to some sources, certain happenings within the NPP party and the decision by NPP bigwigs to force Asare Bediako – who had the support of the Manhyia Palace – not to contest NPP regional chairman Antwi Bosiako popularly known Chairman Wontumi have not been received well by the Manhyia Palace.
Also, the Asantehene was angry over certain comments that have been made against him by some NPP bigwigs in the region.
Acting General Secretary, John Boadu and Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, party Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwabena Senkyire trooped to the Manyhia Palace to plead with the revered Ashanti King to spare the governing party his wrath.
The NPP bigwigs went on their knees to plead for mercy in an open court of the Manhyia Palace.
Reports suggest that Otumfuo’s linguist, Baffour Kantankrakyi intervened to intercede on behalf of the NPP leaders as they knelt before the monarch.
