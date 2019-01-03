Togolese soldiers attacked at Jasikan during operation to arrest dissident

The Police Command in Jasikan, on Tuesday, rescued three Togolese soldiers who were reportedly attacked by residents after they attempted to arrest a dissident who had escaped from Togo to Ghana.
Indications so far are that Ghana security services were unaware of the Togolese soldiers’ presence on Ghanaian soil.
The Volta Regional Police Commander, Francis Ebenezer Doku disclosed that eight Togolese soldiers had crossed to a village called Amoako in the Jasikan District with the intention of arresting a dissident who was wanted in Togo.
But the community did not take kindly to their actions and rounded three of them up, tying one of them to a tree.
” …In the process, five of the soldiers bolted back to Togo leaving the three behind and the indigenes got hold of them and attacked them. In the process, one of them was tied to a tree with a nylon rope,” DCOP Doku said.
Upon the intervention of the Jasikan Police command and the DCE for Jasikan, Mr. Aziale, the Togolese officials were rescued and handed over to their Togolese unit commander, who had traced his men to the Jasikan Police Station and requested their return.
DCOP Ebenezer Doku told Citi News he has informed the Ghana Office of Interpol to get their Togolese counterparts to observe the UN convention on the arrest of citizens outside their sovereign state.
The three Togolese soldiers since have been escorted to the border to ensure their safety.
