Toilet dormitory saga: GHANASCO headmaster reinstated

Headmaster of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), Doughlas Haruna, who was interdicted over the alleged conversion of washrooms into dormitories has reportedly been reinstated.
The GES in a statement issued dated April 16, the Regional Director of Education asked both the head and senior housemaster to step aside for a thorough investigation into the matter.
“The Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks,” the statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo disclosed.
On the matter, Mr Haruna denied the claim of washrooms being converted into dormitories to address accommodation challenges in the school.
Following this, many organisations called on the GES to immediately reverse the decision.
Amongst the organisations and persons were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Builsa South MP Dr Clement Abass and Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu.
For GNAT, it said the move by the GES would affect the confidence of the embattled headmaster, Doughlas Haruna.
An official communique from the Ghana Education Service to confirm the report is yet to be obtained.
Also, it is unknown whether the GES has completed its investigations into the matter.