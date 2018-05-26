Tollbooth attendant nearly killed

A liquid waste tanker nearly killed a toll collector on the 'Accra-end-tollbooth' of the Accra-Tema Motorway on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
The vehicle with registration number, GN 3569-16, was heading towards Tema from Accra when the accident occurred.
The incident, which occurred around 5:30pm on Saturday, destroyed portions of the tollbooth. No casualty was recorded.
The workers at the tollbooth and the driver of the accident vehicle declined to speak, but some hawkers who witnessed the accident explained to Prime News Ghana that, the vehicle, which was believed to have failed break, ran into a mental pillar right in front of one of the middle collecting booths, saving the worker.
A hawker, Ama Dankwa said, she was selling when she saw the vehicle coming towards them.
The hawker said had it not been the fact that the driver hit the metals with the vehicle, several people could have been injured or killed because there were several hawkers hawking at that moment.