Trade Minister lauds McDan for pushing frontiers of African Free Trade

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kojo Kyeremateng has commended the McDan Group for acquiring cargo planes and sea trade vessels to facilitate trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The commendation came at the back of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group, Daniel McKoley and the AfCFTA Agreement to signify the beginning of a partnership which will facilitate trade among African Countries.
Speaking at the launch of the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative which was held at the McDan Private Jet Terminal in Accra, the Trade and Industry Minister singled out Dr Daniel McKorley for praise for making the long dream of free movement of goods in Africa a reality.
“Let me commend one business man who has taken a bold step to make the dream of AfCFTA a reality, Dr Daniel McKorley who tonight signs an agreement with AfCFTA to commence cargo services within Africa.
This is exemplary and other businessmen on the continent must take a cue from this,” he said.
On his part,Dr McKorley said the company had acquired two cargo planes and one vessel worth over $100M to facilitate trade among African countries.
The Secretary-General of AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene encouraged Africans to support small and medium scale enterprise to alleviate poverty in Africa.
He was optimistic that in 15 years, AfCFTA would succeed in lifting many Africans out of poverty and hence the need for Africans to support indigenous businesses.