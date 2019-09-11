Transport fares to go up by 10% effective Sep 16 - GPRTU announces

Transport fares are expected to rise from September 16, 2019, as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have announced.
There will be a 10% increase which the general public will have to cope with.
GRRTU explaining the basis for the increment,said the various components that go into the running of commercial transport services have gone up.
“This is to accommodate predominantly an increase in fuel prices,” Kwame Kuma, the National Chairman of GPRTU said in a statement, Tuesday.
For some time now, the Union has called for an increment in their fares as prices of spare parts have gone up.
The increased fares will cover intra-city (trotro), intercity (long-distance ride) and shared taxis.
Mr Kuma advised all members of the Union to comply with the “new fares and post the fare list at the loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.”
The last time fares were increased was in January 2018.
Prices of various petroleum products have gone up, after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were directed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), to start applying revised Energy Sector Levies.
Petrol has witnessed a ¢0.20 adjustment, while Diesel has also attracted ¢0.20 jump in price per litre.
However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants the government to immediately withdraw the new increments in the Energy Sector Levies that have seen fuel prices go up.