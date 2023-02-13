Transport Minister inspects Ho Airport ahead of Independence Day Celebration

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has led a team to inspect Ho Airport ahead of the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration scheduled to take place at Ho, the Volta Region capital.
The team, together with Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, inspected the operational areas: namely the Arrival and Departure halls, Air Traffic Control, Fire Station and the Emergency Operations Centre among others.
Mr. Ofori Asiamah was assured of the airports readiness to receive visitors and dignitaries who will be travelling through the airport for the celebrations.
The Transport Minister expressed satisfaction with the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations and expressed confidence in the readiness of the Ho Airport to handle the demands of the event.
He was accompanied by Mr. Emmanuel Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff; Mr. Paul Adom Otchere, Board Chairman of GACL; Board-members of GACL; Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director-GACL; Mr. Daniel Acquah, Deputy Director-General, Technical-GCAA, and other officials of Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.