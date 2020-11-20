Trial for Agodzor, 9 others in Jubilee House takeover case to commence January

The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu has fixed January 21, 2021 to commence the trial of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others who are standing trial for allegedly plotting to destabilize the state.
The court has also picked January 13, 14 and 15, 2021 to conduct the Case Management Conference (CMC) before the trial commences.
The purpose of the CMC is to identify the essential issues in the litigation and to avoid unnecessary, burdensome or duplicative discovery and other pretrial procedures in the course of preparing for trial of those issues.
At the last sitting, the court adjourned the case to Friday, November 20 for the jury to be empaneled.
But though the persons who were chosen by their respective organisations to serve as jury in the case were present, the court said “I will not empanel the jury today.”
This was after, the court had invited the lawyers and prosecution into the judge’s chambers to have a close door discussion with them before the case was called.
Justice Asiedu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, however said, the trial of the case will commence on the same day, the jury was empaneled.
“We adjourned the case to Today (Friday) to empanel the jury, but I will not empanel the jury today. That is why I invited the lawyers. I have given some dates for the CMS 13th, 14th and 15th of January, 2021.
“The day we will empanel the jury is the same day the trial will start. If the accused persons are able, they may attend the CMC. If they are unable, their lawyers will represent them for the CMC.”
The court said “The actual hearing of the case may commence on 21 January 2021” while urging member of the to endeavour to be in court on that date.
The case has subsequently been adjourned to January 21.