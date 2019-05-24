Terrorist attack : WACCE calls for establishment of counter-terrorism centre

Executive Director for West African Centre for Counter Extremism, WACCE, Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar has called for the creation of a counter-terrorism centre in the country following the killing of two Ghanaian truck drivers near Burkina Faso-Mali border.
The two drivers were said to have been killed by the terrorists when they stopped by the security barrier near Burkina Faso-Mali border in a town called Koury to settle their travel arrangements, a fee of CFA 1,000.
Speaking to Starr News Executive Director for the centre Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar has called for counter-terrorism centre for truck drivers working within the West African sub-region in the country
According to him: '' We need to have a counter-terrorism or intelligence coordinating centre that deals with threats in terms of intelligence, in terms of updates regarding the threats''.
He also called for training for Ghanaian truck drivers working within the West African sub-region
''For truck drivers plying this route within West Africa, you need to be able to take necessary measures in terms of intelligence, you need to liaise with local security agencies to endure coordination of intelligence, you need to know the threat level at those routes. So you need to be able to have that as part of what they do. Some of these guys are acting as private businessmen but you need local intelligence to be able to determine the safety of these routes that they ply''.
''There is never enough preparation as a private person, you need to be able to liaise with local authorities on the ground to be able to ensure safety. I would have expected to see the establishment of public information centre that you can call in to report things happening and suspicious activities going on or you can call in for intelligence regarding certain aspects of security''.
Background
Terrorists have killed two Ghanaian drivers close to the Burkina Faso-Mali border, officials have confirmed.
According to the acting Chairman of the Joint Association of Port Transport Union, Alhaji Shamsu Baba Yaro the deceased have been identified as Mouhamed Moumen and Suleiman Gariba.
They reportedly stopped at a security barrier near the Burkina Faso to Mali Border in a town called Koury to settle their travel arrangements, where they had to pay CFA 1,000.
The trucks had left Ghana’s Takoradi Port with floor tiles and were heading towards the Malian capital of Bamako to deliver to an importer.
Ghana has been on high alert in recent times following warnings that terrorists are likely to extent their activities to the country.
An alarming rise in jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso is posing a mounting threat to security in three of its coastal neighbours including Ghana.
Security fears have increased since the killing of four Burkinabe customs officials and a Spanish priest who was returning from a meeting in Togo’s capital, Lome.
They were killed just after crossing the border.
Bakary Sambe, the head of the Timbuktu Institute in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, said the upsurge in violence “seems to indicate that Burkina Faso is the last obstacle that these groups want to get over to reach the coast”.
Northern Ghana, Togo and Benin could become “ideal staging points” for jihadists hiding in forested areas or isolated rural locations along the porous border, he added.
READ ALSO: Security Agencies to undertake Counter-terrorism exercise
For more Ghana News visit primenewsghana.com