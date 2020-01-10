TUSAAG meets National Labour Commission over nonpayment of allowances

Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) are currently in a meeting with the National Labour Commission, NLC.
The meeting between TUSAAG and NLC is expected to resolve issues of nonpayment of allowances to help them call off their indefinite strike.
TUSAAG on January 8 declared an indefinite strike over the nonpayment of their allowances.
Speaking to Starr Fm, the Chairperson of the Administrators Association at the Accra Technical University Prosper Agomeh said:
''We gave the intension on December 31 and gave 7 days ultimatum although we were not supposed to give the 7 days ultimatum. So today our congress met and we have declared a strike. As administrators, we have withdrawn all services, we run the entire administration of these schools and it's already affecting operations''.
''You can recall on Monday the teachers also withdrew their services and today senior members have also withdrawn. We live it to the authorities and government to make a decision but for us, we have withdrawn our services and whatever happens, we are less concerned about it'', he added.
Honouring NLC's invitation will be challenging - TUTAG
The leadership of striking Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana(TUTAG) has disclosed that it has difficulty in honouring the invitation from the National Labour Commission(NLC) over their action.
According to TUTAG, they have had two letters from the National Labour Commission(NLC) inviting them for a meeting on different dates.
This development follows a strike action by TUTAG members for days now demanding payment of unpaid allowances due them.
Speaking to Starr FM, the National President of TUTAG, Dr Solomon Keelson indicated that honouring the NLC's invitation tomorrow will be challenging he further stated that clarification will be sought from the Executive Secretary of the NLC regarding the contradictory invitations
''I have just received a letter from them and I will contact the executive secretary because now we need to reorganize ourselves again and that means I may even not get the numbers to go, because as I speak now the 5 national executives we have, 4 have travelled and I don't know how to bring them back. It is quite a dicey situation we have confronted with, especially when we received a letter yesterday inviting us for a meeting on Tuesday, it's quite challenging''.