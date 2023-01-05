Two die in crash on Accra-Tema Motorway

Two people have died after a road crash on the Accra-Tema Motorway.
The accident happened on Thursday and involved an Infiniti FX35 vehicle and a parked tractor.
According to an eyewitness account, the driver who was over-speeding at a point lost control and in an attempt to apply the brakes crashed into a truck parked on the side of the motorway.
The occupants of the vehicle both died on the spot.
The Police later arrived at the scene a few minutes later to help manage the traffic situation on the Motorway.