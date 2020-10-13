UCC robbery claims appear to be a prank - PRO

Authorities of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have denied reports of mass robbery and stabbings on their campus on October 12, 2020.
Students fled lecture halls amidst claims that robbers had attacked some of their mates robbing them at knife points.
Many took to social media with the hashtag #UCCLivesMatter with calls for the police to act swiftly.
However Public Relations Officer of UCC Maj. Rtd Kofi Baah Bentum says their investigations revealed nothing like that happened and he believes it was a prank.
"We have done our checks and investigations and can't find anything that indicates there was a robbery attack. These things happen occasionally, people do same to the ambulance service and tell them there is fire, they get there and nothing is happening. Somebody just put on a student platform that armed robbers had come around so they should take cover. So out of panic students started running helter-skelter and in the cause of the stampede we recorded one casualty who is receiving treatment at the hospital and nothing really happened" he told Joy News.
The management of University has been in contact with the Health Directorate of the school and the Security section, they confirmed a student got injured as a result of the rush out but as for the robbery no student has come out to says he or she was robbed.
Fact checks done by the management on some of the videos seen dates back to 2014, 2015 and 2017.
The University, however, says they will brief the media after concluding all investigations.